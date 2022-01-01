Craigie On Main
“Like a Dinner Party at Home With Close Friends.” Chef Tony Maws – winner of the 2011 James Beard Award for Best Chef, Northeast – combines French-inspired “nose-to-tail refined rusticity” with ”no exceptions” local, seasonal, & organic or natural ingredients. Enjoy the bar (Food & Wine’s ”Top 100 in US”), ”Our Sunday Best Brunch”, and six and eight-course Tasting Menus.
853 Main Street • $$$$
853 Main Street
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
