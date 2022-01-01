Go
Toast

Craigie On Main

“Like a Dinner Party at Home With Close Friends.” Chef Tony Maws – winner of the 2011 James Beard Award for Best Chef, Northeast – combines French-inspired “nose-to-tail refined rusticity” with ”no exceptions” local, seasonal, & organic or natural ingredients. Enjoy the bar (Food & Wine’s ”Top 100 in US”), ”Our Sunday Best Brunch”, and six and eight-course Tasting Menus.

853 Main Street • $$$$

Avg 4.6 (6640 reviews)

Popular Items

"Spaghetti" with Meat Sauce$16.00
ramen noodles, Gochujang-tomato sauce, crispy garlic
The Chef's Whim (for two)$90.00
It's the best bargain in town - an incredible value surprise meal for two! Please note at this time we are only able to accommodate the dietary restrictions listed.
Housemade TCHO Chocolate Chip Cookies$6.00
2 big cookies!
The Wicked Craigie Bowl$14.00
greens, sprouts and seeds, Emmentaler cheese, wild rice & lentil pilaf, dijon vinaigrette
Three-Course Dinner for Two$110.00
Whipped Feta Cheese Dip // Local Asparagus // Florida Pink Shrimp // Berkshire Pork Two Ways // Olive Oil Cake ~~ Items are packaged family-style to share, each package serves two people comfortably.
The Craigie on Main Burger$19.00
The original Craigie on Main Burger is back! Hardwick Farms grass-fed beef, with Shelburne Farms cheddar cheese, house-made mace ketchup, lettuce and red onions.
Whole-Roasted Chicken Dinner (for two)$52.00
(please allow one hour to prepare)
THIS WEEK: BBQ Rubbed and Smoked Spatchcock Chicken, served with Togarashi French Fries, Roasted Broccoli di Ciccio, Red Chile Sauce
Togarashi Fries$8.00
served with housemade mace ketchup
Salad of Watercress & Frisée$8.00
Dijon vinaigrette
The Craigie on Main Burger$22.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations

Location

853 Main Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Patty Chen's Dumpling Room

No reviews yet

Best Dumplings in Cambridge. We're right in the middle of Central Square!

Naco Taco

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Trillium Summer Kitchen. Enjoy full lunch and dinner menus, delivered contactless to your table, each Thursday - Friday, 12 PM - 7 PM. Naco Taco will be serving scratch-made tacos and tortas every Thursday and Friday throughout the entire Summer! To learn more about curbside pickup and on-site service please read our FAQs at trilliumbrewing.com.

Saloniki

No reviews yet

Ready. Set. Greek. Now Online!

Miracle of Science Bar + Grill

No reviews yet

Opened in 1991, Miracle of Science stands strong as the leader in geek-chic. Its menu is hand written onto the wall and it was one of the first restaurants to employ the open floor concept. This place is always packed with artists, musicians, geo physicists and computer gurus who know they don't have to go anywhere else looking for a good time.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston