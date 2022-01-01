Cranberry Resort
Spacious Waterfront Restaurant and Bar on Beautiful Indian Lake! Several boat docks for your convenience while out boating. Specialty cocktails and family friendly atmosphere. Live music on the weekends.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
9667 OH-368 • $$
9667 OH-368
Huntsville OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
