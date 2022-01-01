Go
Toast

Cranberry Resort

Spacious Waterfront Restaurant and Bar on Beautiful Indian Lake! Several boat docks for your convenience while out boating. Specialty cocktails and family friendly atmosphere. Live music on the weekends.

SEAFOOD • GRILL

9667 OH-368 • $$

Avg 4.1 (863 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Seating
Table Service
Parking
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9667 OH-368

Huntsville OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Acheson's Resort

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shakes at the Lake

No reviews yet

Ice Cream Shop, Burgers, Sandwiches

Froggy's at the Lake

No reviews yet

EAT | DRINK | UNWIND

Bobbers Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston