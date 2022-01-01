Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Cranberry Twp

Cranberry Twp restaurants
Cranberry Twp restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Sankalp

1187 Freedom Road, Cranberry Township

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sofiani Biryani$17.99
(Served with raita and papad)
Hyerabadi Chicken Biryani$17.99
( The cooking recipe comes all the way from Hyderabad – A special style of minty flavored rice with chicken & fried onions, served with raita & mirchi salan)
Hyderabadi Boneless Chicken Biryani$17.99
( The cooking recipe comes all the way from Hyderabad – A special style of minty flavored rice with boneless chicken & fried onions, served with raita & mirchi salan)
More about Sankalp
Mintt Pizza - 1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103

1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103, Cranberry Township

TakeoutDelivery
BEX Special Chicken Biryani$13.99
Chicken Dum Biryani( bone in)$12.99
Vijayawada Special Chicken Biryani$12.99
More about Mintt Pizza - 1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103

