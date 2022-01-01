Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Cranberry Twp

Go
Cranberry Twp restaurants
Toast

Cranberry Twp restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

 

Sankalp

1187 Freedom Road, Cranberry Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Schezwan Chicken Noodles$14.99
More about Sankalp
Jimmy Wan’s | Cranberry image

 

Jimmy Wan's | Cranberry

1686 Route 228, Cranberry

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF chicken noodle soup$16.00
white meat, napa, carrot, snow peas, traditional broth, rice noodle
chicken noodle soup$16.00
napa, snow peas, carrot, bean sprout
More about Jimmy Wan's | Cranberry

