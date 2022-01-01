Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dum biryani in Cranberry Twp

Cranberry Twp restaurants
Cranberry Twp restaurants that serve dum biryani

Sankalp

1187 Freedom Road, Cranberry Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Goat Dum Biryani$18.99
More about Sankalp
Mintt Pizza - 1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103

1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103, Cranberry Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Dum Biryani( bone in)$12.99
More about Mintt Pizza - 1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103

