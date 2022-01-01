Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic naan in
Cranberry Twp
/
Cranberry Twp
/
Garlic Naan
Cranberry Twp restaurants that serve garlic naan
Sankalp
1187 Freedom Road, Cranberry Township
No reviews yet
Garlic Naan
$3.49
More about Sankalp
Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe - 20111 Route 19 Suite 302 - In the Cranberry Cinemas Plaza
20111 Route 19, Cranberry Township
No reviews yet
Garlic Naan
$3.99
More about Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe - 20111 Route 19 Suite 302 - In the Cranberry Cinemas Plaza
Browse other tasty dishes in Cranberry Twp
Cheesecake
Cookies
Nachos
Cheese Fries
Chicken Soup
Grilled Chicken
Vada
Fried Rice
More near Cranberry Twp to explore
Wexford
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Mars
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Zelienople
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Aliquippa
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Beaver
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Monaca
No reviews yet
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(283 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(936 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(275 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston