Grilled chicken in Cranberry Twp

Cranberry Twp restaurants
Cranberry Twp restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Aladdin's Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

20424 Route 19, Cranberry Township

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

The Smiling Moose - Cranberry

8032 Rowan Road, Cranberry Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Chili Grilled Chicken$12.00
Sweet Chili Cream cheese, dressed red cabbage, Applewood Smoked bacon. Served with homemade pasta salad.
Buffalo Bill's Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Housemade Buffalo sauce, Blue Cheese Crumble, Greens, Tomato, AppleWood Smoked Bacon, on Brioche
Served with Housemate Pasta Salad
Southwestern Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled Peppers & Onions, Queso Cheese Blend, Cheddar, Citrus Sour Cream, Southwest Sauce, Pineapple pico de Gallo
More about The Smiling Moose - Cranberry

