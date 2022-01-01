Grilled chicken in Cranberry Twp
Cranberry Twp restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
20424 Route 19, Cranberry Township
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
More about The Smiling Moose - Cranberry
The Smiling Moose - Cranberry
8032 Rowan Road, Cranberry Township
|Sweet Chili Grilled Chicken
|$12.00
Sweet Chili Cream cheese, dressed red cabbage, Applewood Smoked bacon. Served with homemade pasta salad.
|Buffalo Bill's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Housemade Buffalo sauce, Blue Cheese Crumble, Greens, Tomato, AppleWood Smoked Bacon, on Brioche
Served with Housemate Pasta Salad
|Southwestern Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled Peppers & Onions, Queso Cheese Blend, Cheddar, Citrus Sour Cream, Southwest Sauce, Pineapple pico de Gallo