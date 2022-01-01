Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Cranberry Twp

Cranberry Twp restaurants
Cranberry Twp restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Mintt Pizza - 1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103

1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103, Cranberry Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken with your choice of Caesar or ranch dressing
More about Mintt Pizza - 1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103
The Smiling Moose - Cranberry - 8032 Rowan Road

8032 Rowan Road, Cranberry Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Charleston Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Brie Cheese, organic spring mix greens, banana chips, fresh strawberries, blackberry balsalmic graze.
Served with Pasta Salad
More about The Smiling Moose - Cranberry - 8032 Rowan Road

