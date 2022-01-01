Grilled chicken wraps in Cranberry Twp
More about Mintt Pizza - 1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103
Mintt Pizza - 1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103
1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103, Cranberry Township
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled chicken with your choice of Caesar or ranch dressing
More about The Smiling Moose - Cranberry - 8032 Rowan Road
The Smiling Moose - Cranberry - 8032 Rowan Road
8032 Rowan Road, Cranberry Township
|The Charleston Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Brie Cheese, organic spring mix greens, banana chips, fresh strawberries, blackberry balsalmic graze.
Served with Pasta Salad