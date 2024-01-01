Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Roti in
Cranberry Twp
/
Cranberry Twp
/
Roti
Cranberry Twp restaurants that serve roti
Sankalp
1187 Freedom Road, Cranberry Township
No reviews yet
Tandoori Roti
$3.99
(plain / Butter)
More about Sankalp
Mintt Pizza and Indian Cuisine - Cranberry Township
1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103, Cranberry Township
No reviews yet
Butter Roti
$2.99
More about Mintt Pizza and Indian Cuisine - Cranberry Township
Browse other tasty dishes in Cranberry Twp
Chicken Fried Rice
Garlic Naan
Chicken Noodles
Naan
Waffles
Egg Fried Rice
Chicken Salad
Chicken Wraps
More near Cranberry Twp to explore
Beaver Falls
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Beaver
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Wexford
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Mars
No reviews yet
Zelienople
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Monaca
No reviews yet
Aliquippa
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(411 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1183 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(558 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(248 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(389 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(528 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston