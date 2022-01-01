Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Cranberry Twp
/
Cranberry Twp
/
Tiramisu
Cranberry Twp restaurants that serve tiramisu
Mintt Pizza - Cranberry Township
1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103, Cranberry Township
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$5.99
More about Mintt Pizza - Cranberry Township
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery - Cranberry
20424 Route 19, Cranberry Township
Avg 4.3
(578 reviews)
Tiramisu
$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Cranberry
Browse other tasty dishes in Cranberry Twp
Curry
Chili
Garlic Chicken
Tikka Masala
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tikka
Lassi
Waffles
More near Cranberry Twp to explore
Beaver Falls
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Wexford
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Zelienople
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Beaver
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mars
No reviews yet
Monaca
No reviews yet
Aliquippa
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(897 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(386 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston