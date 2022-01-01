Tuna rolls in Cranberry Twp
Cranberry Twp restaurants that serve tuna rolls
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
20424 Route 19, Cranberry Township
|Tuna Shawarma Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Tuna Steak Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Jimmy Wan’s | Cranberry
1686 Route 228, Cranberry
|GF thai tuna roll
|$20.00
spicy tuna, jalapeno, avocado, cucumber, peanut, topped with escolar, jalapeno, cilantro, thai peanut sauce
|GF spicy tuna roll
|$10.00
avocado, spicy aioli
|GF crazy tuna roll
|$20.00
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, topped with peppered tuna, mango, crispy taro, spicy aioli