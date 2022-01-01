Tuna rolls in Cranberry Twp

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

20424 Route 19, Cranberry Township

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Shawarma Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Tuna Steak Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Jimmy Wan’s | Cranberry

1686 Route 228, Cranberry

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF thai tuna roll$20.00
spicy tuna, jalapeno, avocado, cucumber, peanut, topped with escolar, jalapeno, cilantro, thai peanut sauce
GF spicy tuna roll$10.00
avocado, spicy aioli
GF crazy tuna roll$20.00
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, topped with peppered tuna, mango, crispy taro, spicy aioli
