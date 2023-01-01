Crandon restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tricia's Bistro

105 North Lake Avenue, Crandon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Slice of Heaven Panini$11.45
Grilled chicken strips, tomato, lettuce, provolone cheese and our bacon spread. Served on multi-grain bread.
Dill-ish-us Panini$11.45
Grilled chicken strips, Havarti cheese, sliced dill pickles and our dill spread sandwiched between sourdough bread and grilled.
Grilled Ham and Cheese Panini$8.45
Sliced smoked ham and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread and grilled!
More about Tricia's Bistro
Casa Mexicana - Mole Lake Casino - 3084 WI-55

3084 WI-55, Crandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Degollado$13.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with choice of steak and chicken or steak, shrimp and chicken. Rolled and covered with cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. served with rice and beans
Bar Tacos$10.99
(3) A soft flour tortilla with melted cheese wrapped around a hard crunchy taco stuffed with your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and our new chipotle sauce
Vanilla Fried Ice Cream$6.99
Vanilla ice cream covered in a medley of corn flakes, coconut, raisins and cinnamon, then deep fried. topped with honey, whipped cream, strawberry and chocolate syrup with a cherry on top
More about Casa Mexicana - Mole Lake Casino - 3084 WI-55
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ducks Bar & Grill

213 N Lake Ave, Crandon

Avg 4.7 (89 reviews)
More about Ducks Bar & Grill
