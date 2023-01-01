Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Cranford

Cranford restaurants
Cranford restaurants that serve clams

The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub image

 

The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub

1 S Union Ave, Cranford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder$10.00
More about The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub
Sapore Di Italia Restaurant image

 

Sapore Di Italia Restaurant - Sapore

101 North Union Avenue, Cranford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Linguine With Clams$18.95
White clams tossed in garlic, imported olive oil, white wine served over linguine
More about Sapore Di Italia Restaurant - Sapore

