Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Cranford
/
Cranford
/
Clams
Cranford restaurants that serve clams
The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub
1 S Union Ave, Cranford
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder
$10.00
More about The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub
Sapore Di Italia Restaurant - Sapore
101 North Union Avenue, Cranford
No reviews yet
Linguine With Clams
$18.95
White clams tossed in garlic, imported olive oil, white wine served over linguine
More about Sapore Di Italia Restaurant - Sapore
Browse other tasty dishes in Cranford
Curry
Chili
Sticky Rice
Chicken Satay
Mango Sticky Rice
Fried Rice
Chicken Soup
Thai Tea
More near Cranford to explore
Union
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Summit
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Westfield
No reviews yet
Clark
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1973 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(578 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(592 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(964 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston