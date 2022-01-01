Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Cranford

Cranford restaurants that serve edamame

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ani Ramen House

109 Walnut Ave, Cranford

Avg 4.8 (1319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$8.00
chili charred + sea salt
Consumer pic

 

Siam Inn Thai Cuisine

110 North Avenue West, Cranford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$7.50
Steamed Japanese soybean and lightly salted
