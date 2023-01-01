Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mango sticky rice in
Cranford
/
Cranford
/
Mango Sticky Rice
Cranford restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
Thai Mama
110 North Avenue West, Cranford
No reviews yet
MANGO AND SWEET STICKY RICE
$7.00
More about Thai Mama
8 Thai
103 Miln Street, Cranford
No reviews yet
Mango Sticky Rice
$8.95
More about 8 Thai
Browse other tasty dishes in Cranford
Curry Puffs
Curry
Thai Tea
Caesar Salad
French Fries
Calamari
Chili
Chicken Soup
More near Cranford to explore
Union
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Summit
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Westfield
No reviews yet
Clark
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1955 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(959 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston