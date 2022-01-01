Nachos in Cranford
Cranford restaurants that serve nachos
More about Craven BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Craven BBQ
22 Eastman Street, Cranford
|Portuguese Nachos
|$10.95
More about The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub
The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub
1 S Union Ave, Cranford
|Hotel Nachos
|$11.00
cheddar, beef chili, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, sour cream
add guacamole
More about Agave Mx LLC
Agave Mx LLC
117 N Union Ave, Cranford, NJ 07016, Cranford
|Birria Nachos
|$16.00
Homemade corn tortilla | Pico de gallo | Nacho Cheese | Sour Cream | lettuce | sour cream | cotija cheese
|Kids' Mini Nachos
|$9.00
Crunchy corn tortilla topped shredded chicken, corn kernels, bacon and cheese.