Pad thai in Cranford
Cranford restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Thai Mama
Thai Mama
110 North Avenue West, Cranford
|PAD THAI PORK
|$14.95
|PAD THAI CHICKEN
|$14.95
More about 8 Thai
8 Thai
103 Miln Street, Cranford
|Pad Thai
|$14.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean curd, bean sprouts and scallions in pad thai sauce served with lime and roasted ground peanuts.
|Pad Thai
|$11.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean curd, bean sprouts and scallions in pad thai sauce served with lime and roasted ground peanuts.