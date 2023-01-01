Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Cranford

Go
Cranford restaurants
Toast

Cranford restaurants that serve pad thai

Main pic

 

Thai Mama

110 North Avenue West, Cranford

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAD THAI PORK$14.95
PAD THAI CHICKEN$14.95
More about Thai Mama
Consumer pic

 

8 Thai

103 Miln Street, Cranford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$14.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean curd, bean sprouts and scallions in pad thai sauce served with lime and roasted ground peanuts.
Pad Thai$11.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean curd, bean sprouts and scallions in pad thai sauce served with lime and roasted ground peanuts.
More about 8 Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Cranford

Grilled Chicken

Curry

Mozzarella Sticks

Nachos

Calamari

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Cranford to explore

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1891 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston