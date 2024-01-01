Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Cranford

Cranford restaurants
Cranford restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Item pic

 

Thai Mama

110 North Avenue West, Cranford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$0.00
More about Thai Mama
Consumer pic

 

8 Thai

103 Miln Street, Cranford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Stir fried jasmine rice with egg, broccoli, carrot, tomato, onion, scallion, pineapple and cashew nuts in a light soy sauce.
More about 8 Thai

Map

Map

