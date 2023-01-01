Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Cranford

Cranford restaurants
Cranford restaurants that serve shumai

Item pic

 

Poke House

22 Eastman st, Cranford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Shumai$7.99
More about Poke House
Consumer pic

 

8 Thai

103 Miln Street, Cranford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Shumai$8.95
Steamed or Fried wontons stuffed with minced chicken and shrimp and scallion served with house soy sauce.
More about 8 Thai

