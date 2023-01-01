Shumai in Cranford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cranford restaurants that serve shumai
Poke House
22 Eastman st, Cranford
No reviews yet
Shrimp Shumai
$7.99
More about Poke House
8 Thai
103 Miln Street, Cranford
No reviews yet
Thai Shumai
$8.95
Steamed or Fried wontons stuffed with minced chicken and shrimp and scallion served with house soy sauce.
More about 8 Thai
