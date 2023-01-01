Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Cranford
/
Cranford
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Cranford restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub
1 S Union Ave, Cranford
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Cottage Fries
$8.00
More about The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub
Urban Burger
13 Eastman Avenue, Cranford
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.50
More about Urban Burger
