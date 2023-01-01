Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Cranston

Cranston restaurants
Cranston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Two Angels Tacos - 154 Gansett Avenue

154 Gansett Avenue, Cranston

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich$10.99
Juicy chicken covered in in-house pico de gallo ranch dressing & hot sauce. Served on a bulky Mexican roll. Served with fries & a drink.
More about Two Angels Tacos - 154 Gansett Avenue
Iconic Eats

1418 Plainfield Pike, Cranston

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich - Fried$11.99
Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with our buffalo sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Iconic Eats

