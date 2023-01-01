Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Cranston
Cranston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Two Angels Tacos - 154 Gansett Avenue
Two Angels Tacos - 154 Gansett Avenue
154 Gansett Avenue, Cranston
|Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich
|$10.99
Juicy chicken covered in in-house pico de gallo ranch dressing & hot sauce. Served on a bulky Mexican roll. Served with fries & a drink.
More about Iconic Eats
Iconic Eats
1418 Plainfield Pike, Cranston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich - Fried
|$11.99
Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with our buffalo sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo