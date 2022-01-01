Chicken pizza in Cranston
Tomaselli's - 693 Oaklawn Avenue
693 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston
|Lg Chicken BBQ Special Pizza
|$23.95
BBQ chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese- 2 sides of ranch
|Med Buffalo Chicken Special Pizza
|$14.45
Crispy buffalo chicken, extra mozzarella, no sauce - white pizza - 2 sides of Bleu Cheese
|Lg Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza
|$22.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, honey mustard - white pizza
More about PVD Pizza - Cranston - 889 Dyer Ave, Unit A
PVD Pizza - Cranston - 889 Dyer Ave, Unit A
889 Dyer av - a, Cranston
|Grilled Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.
|Chicken Parm Pizza
Fried chicken, topped with marinara.