Chicken pizza in Cranston

Cranston restaurants
Cranston restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Tomaselli's - 693 Oaklawn Avenue

693 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lg Chicken BBQ Special Pizza$23.95
BBQ chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese- 2 sides of ranch
Med Buffalo Chicken Special Pizza$14.45
Crispy buffalo chicken, extra mozzarella, no sauce - white pizza - 2 sides of Bleu Cheese
Lg Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza$22.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, honey mustard - white pizza
PVD Pizza - Cranston image

 

PVD Pizza - Cranston - 889 Dyer Ave, Unit A

889 Dyer av - a, Cranston

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Chicken Parm Pizza
Fried chicken, topped with marinara.
