Chimichangas in Cranston

Two Angels Tacos
154 Gansett Avenue, Cranston
|Chimichangas
|$10.99
Deep fried tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans & one protein. Served with lettuce, sour cream. Choice between salad or ensalada rusa.
Baja's Fresh Grill
624 Reservoir Ave, Cranston
|**WET CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito with Salsa)**
|$11.00
|**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**
|$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.