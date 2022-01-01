Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Cranston

Cranston restaurants
Cranston restaurants that serve chimichangas

Two Angels Tacos

154 Gansett Avenue, Cranston

Chimichangas$10.99
Deep fried tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans & one protein. Served with lettuce, sour cream. Choice between salad or ensalada rusa.
FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Fresh Grill

624 Reservoir Ave, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1599 reviews)
**WET CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito with Salsa)**$11.00
**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
