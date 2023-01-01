Curry in Cranston
Cranston restaurants that serve curry
More about Chennai Express
Chennai Express
745 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston
|Chennai Special Goat Curry
|$19.99
Goat cooked with chef's special masala
More about Chaska - Garden City
Chaska - Garden City
16 Midway Road, Cranston
|GOAN CHICKEN CURRY
|$21.00
Chicken cubes marinated in chef’s special masala, and cooked with grated coconut, carrots, shallots, Brussels spouts. Accompanied by white or brown rice
|BUTTERNUT SQUASH CASHEW CURRY
|$18.00
Roasted butternut squash cooked with fresh tomatoes, lemon juice, jaggery, coconut milk, and roasted cashews. Accompanied by white or brown rice.
|D- CHETTINAD SHRIMP CURRY
|$21.00
Coconut, pepper based sauce. (GF) (DF)