Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Greek salad in
Cranston
/
Cranston
/
Greek Salad
Cranston restaurants that serve greek salad
Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro
74 Rolfe Square, Cranston
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$11.99
More about Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro
PVD Pizza - Cranston
889 Dyer av - a, Cranston
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$9.75
Feta, tomatoes, onions, olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, green peppers, croutons. House dressing on side
More about PVD Pizza - Cranston
Browse other tasty dishes in Cranston
Cheese Fries
Chicken Salad
Avocado Toast
Burritos
Chicken Wraps
Nachos
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Garden Salad
More near Cranston to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Warwick
Avg 3.4
(21 restaurants)
Pawtucket
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
East Greenwich
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
West Warwick
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1579 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston