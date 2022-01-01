Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Cranston

Cranston restaurants
Cranston restaurants that serve greek salad

Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro image

 

Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro

74 Rolfe Square, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.99
More about Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro
PVD Pizza - Cranston image

 

PVD Pizza - Cranston

889 Dyer av - a, Cranston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.75
Feta, tomatoes, onions, olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, green peppers, croutons. House dressing on side
More about PVD Pizza - Cranston

