Gulab jamun in Cranston

Cranston restaurants
Cranston restaurants that serve gulab jamun

Chennai Express image

 

Chennai Express

745 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$5.99
More about Chennai Express
Consumer pic

 

Chaska - Garden City

16 Midway Road, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GULAB JAMUN CHEESECAKE (dessert)$9.00
House made dumplings, churned with cream cheese  for a perfect ending to your meal.
More about Chaska - Garden City

