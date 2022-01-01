Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Jalapeno poppers in
Cranston
/
Cranston
/
Jalapeno Poppers
Cranston restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
Tomaselli's - 693 Oaklawn Avenue
693 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Poppers
$6.95
Served with ranch
More about Tomaselli's - 693 Oaklawn Avenue
FRENCH FRIES
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
624 Reservoir Ave, Cranston
Avg 4.5
(1599 reviews)
6pc Jalapeno Poppers
$8.00
6pc Jalapeno Poppers
$8.00
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
