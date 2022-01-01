Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Cranston

Go
Cranston restaurants
Toast

Cranston restaurants that serve lassi

Chennai Express image

 

Chennai Express

745 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Lassi$4.99
More about Chennai Express
Consumer pic

 

Chaska - Garden City

16 Midway Road, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MANGO LASSI$5.00
More about Chaska - Garden City

Browse other tasty dishes in Cranston

Cheese Pizza

Cookies

Tacos

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Tikka Masala

Pies

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Cranston to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (25 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1894 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1024 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston