Lassi in
Cranston
/
Cranston
/
Lassi
Cranston restaurants that serve lassi
Chennai Express
745 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$4.99
More about Chennai Express
Chaska - Garden City
16 Midway Road, Cranston
No reviews yet
MANGO LASSI
$5.00
More about Chaska - Garden City
