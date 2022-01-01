Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lentil soup in
Cranston
/
Cranston
/
Lentil Soup
Cranston restaurants that serve lentil soup
Sonia's Deli - 816 park avenue
816 Park Avenue, Cranston
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup
$4.99
More about Sonia's Deli - 816 park avenue
Chaska - Garden City
16 Midway Road, Cranston
No reviews yet
LENTIL SOUP
$8.00
Lentil & vegetable broth, tomato, onion and tamarind paste. (GF) (V)
LENTIL SOUP
$8.00
Lentil & vegetable broth, tomato, onion and tamarind paste. (GF) (V)
More about Chaska - Garden City
Browse other tasty dishes in Cranston
Pies
Jalapeno Poppers
Quesadillas
Margherita Pizza
Chicken Tenders
Garlic Bread
Enchiladas
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Cranston to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Warwick
Avg 3.4
(23 restaurants)
Pawtucket
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
East Greenwich
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
West Warwick
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston