Lentil soup in Cranston

Cranston restaurants
Cranston restaurants that serve lentil soup

Sonia's Deli - 816 park avenue

816 Park Avenue, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup$4.99
More about Sonia's Deli - 816 park avenue
Chaska - Garden City

16 Midway Road, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LENTIL SOUP$8.00
Lentil & vegetable broth, tomato,  onion and tamarind paste. (GF) (V)
More about Chaska - Garden City

