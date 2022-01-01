Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Cranston

Go
Cranston restaurants
Toast

Cranston restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

PVD Pizza - Cranston image

 

PVD Pizza - Cranston

889 Dyer av - a, Cranston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Stick Burger$11.75
Burger topped with mozzarella sticks, pesto and balsamic glaze
More about PVD Pizza - Cranston
Baja's Fresh Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Fresh Grill

624 Reservoir Ave, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1599 reviews)
Takeout
6pc Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
More about Baja's Fresh Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Cranston

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Cheese Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Cranston to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1579 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston