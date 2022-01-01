Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Cranston

Go
Cranston restaurants
Toast

Cranston restaurants that serve naan

Chennai Express image

 

Chennai Express

745 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Naan$4.50
More about Chennai Express
Item pic

 

Chaska - Garden City

16 Midway Road, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRUIT & NUT NAAN$6.00
ZA'ATAR SPICED NAAN$5.00
FRUIT & NUT NAAN$6.00
More about Chaska - Garden City

Browse other tasty dishes in Cranston

Lentil Soup

French Fries

Chicken Pizza

Chili

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Tacos

Map

More near Cranston to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (24 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (630 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1874 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1016 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston