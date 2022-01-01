Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Cranston

Cranston restaurants
Cranston restaurants that serve pies

Tomaselli's - 693 Oaklawn Avenue

693 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mojo Pie$7.95
Spinach, black olives, pepperoni & mozzarella
More about Tomaselli's - 693 Oaklawn Avenue
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

624 Reservoir Ave, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1599 reviews)
Takeout
**OREO PIE**$6.00
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill

