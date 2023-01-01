Samosa in Cranston
Alani's Mediterranean Bistro - 74 Rolfe Square
Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro - 74 Rolfe Square
74 Rolfe Square, Cranston
|Veggie Samosa (5 Pieces)
|$6.99
fried pastry stuffed with carrots, potatoes, sweet corn, green onions, spices served with tzatziki sauce
Chaska - Garden City
Chaska - Garden City
16 Midway Road, Cranston
|BUTTERNUT SQUASH SAMOSA
|$9.00
Oven roasted butternut squash seasoned with curry leaves, mustard seeds and spices, hand filled in our house-made wrap, accompanied by chef’s special chutney.
|SAMOSA CHAAT
|$10.00
Crispy turnovers, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt, chickpeas.
