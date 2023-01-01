Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Cranston

Go
Cranston restaurants
Toast

Cranston restaurants that serve samosa

Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro image

 

Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro - 74 Rolfe Square

74 Rolfe Square, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Samosa (5 Pieces)$6.99
fried pastry stuffed with carrots, potatoes, sweet corn, green onions, spices served with tzatziki sauce
More about Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro - 74 Rolfe Square
Item pic

 

Chaska - Garden City

16 Midway Road, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUTTERNUT SQUASH SAMOSA$9.00
Oven roasted butternut squash seasoned with curry leaves,  mustard seeds and spices, hand filled in our house-made wrap,  accompanied by chef’s special chutney.
SAMOSA CHAAT$10.00
Crispy turnovers, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt, chickpeas.
SAMOSA CHAAT$10.00
Crispy turnovers, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt, chickpeas.
More about Chaska - Garden City

Browse other tasty dishes in Cranston

Jalapeno Poppers

Steak Bowls

Chimichangas

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Curry

Muffins

Map

More near Cranston to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (26 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

No reviews yet

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (670 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (715 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2233 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1213 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston