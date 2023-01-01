Crate Restaurant - 136 North 3rd Avenue
Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
136 North 3rd Avenue, Sturgeon Bay WI 54235
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jolly's Street Pizza - 835 Egg harbor Rd
No Reviews
835 Egg harbor Rd Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurant
Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill
No Reviews
3662 N. Duluth Avenue Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurant