High in nutrition, low in calories,
healthy, and tasty
Come in and enjoy!

129A Neal St

Popular Items

Protein Burrito Rice Bowl$9.99
Choice of Chicken or Beef with onions, peppers, mexicorn, blackbeans, cheese, tomatoes, and topped with ranchero sauce
425 Calories - 38G Protein - 50 Carbs
Grilled Veggie Avocado Power Bowl$9.99
Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Roasted Tomato, Avocado, Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potato , Garlic Aioli
400 Cals - 20G Protein - 45 Carbs
Greek Chicken Power Bowl$9.99
Quinoa, Feta, Cucumber Salad, Roasted Chickpeas, Ranch
450 Cals - 40g Protein - 30g Carbs
BBQ Chicken Pizza$7.99
Chicken, Onion, BBQ Sauce, Cheese
250 - 400 Cals 30G - Protein
25 - 60 Carbs
Mediterranean White Pizza$7.99
Marinated Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cheese, Side of Tzatziki Sauce
240 - 450Cals - 32G Protein -
20 - 50Carbs
Can Drinks$1.00
South of the Border Wrap$8.99
Chicken or Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Beans, Mexicorn and Ranchero
400Cals - 35G Protein -38G Carbs
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$7.99
Buffalo Chicken, Onion, Cheese, Ranch
250 - 450Cals - 32G Protein - 20 -50Carbs
Taco Pizza$7.99
Choice of Protein, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Cheese, Avocado Creama
250 - 425Cals - 32G Protein - 20-50Carbs
Pepperoni$6.99
Pepperoni, Cheese, Red Sauce
230 - 400Cals - 25G Protein - 20 -50Carbs
Location

Martin TN

Sunday10:30 am - 8:15 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:15 pm
