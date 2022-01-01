Go
YAS Chicken

128 Brighton Ave

Popular Items

Mac Zaddy$11.99
Spicy garlic glazed fried chicken w. truffle mac and cheese served on a buttered toasted brioche bun
Ya Hot N Ya Cold$9.49
fried chicken, coleslaw, lettuce spicy YAS sauce served on a buttered toasted brioche bun
Yasville Hot$8.99
Spicy fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, YAS sauce served on a buttered toasted brioche bun
Crispy Fries$4.99
Served w. ketchup & YAS sauce
6 PCS Wings$9.99
Choose 1 sauce: soy garlic | spicy garlic | buffalo | honey mustard spicy BBQ| BBQ
Wonton Mozz (4)$6.49
Mozzarella cheese wrapped w. crispy wonton skin
Crispy Tots$4.99
Served w. ketchup & YAS sauce
Mac & Cheese$8.99
Creamy mac + cheese with truffle essence top w. toasted bread crumbs
5 PCS Tenders$11.99
Choose 1 sauce: YAS | buffalo | honey mustard | BBQ | spicy BBQ
Yas O.G'$7.99
Our original fried chicken sandwich, lettuce, pickles, homemade mayo served on a buttered toasted brioche bun
Location

128 Brighton Ave

Allston MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
