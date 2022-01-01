Go
Toast

Crave

Come in and enjoy!

128 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)

Popular Items

Combo Fish Dinners$17.00
Cod + Perch or
Cod + Shrimp or
Perch + Shrimp
Breaded Perch$18.00
breaded perch. served with tartar sauce, coleslaw and ryebread.
Beer Battered Cod 5pc$19.00
Baked Cod$16.00
2-6 oz. filets baked and lightly seasoned, served with drawn butter, coleslaw and ryebread.
Beer Battered Cod 3pc$15.00
lightly beer battered. served with tartar sauce, coleslaw and ryebread.
Chicken Bacon Brioche$12.00
grilled or crispy breaded chicken, mixed greens, bacon, avocado, cheddar, tomato, crave sauce served on a brioche bun. formerly the chicken bacon ciabatta
Blackened Fish Tacos$13.00
(3) blackened baked cod, mango slaw, pico de Gallo, avocado and crave aioli. Served with corn or flour tortilla.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

128 E Main St

Campbellsport WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SHoTIMES Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

COFFEE CORNER

No reviews yet

Serving coffee and espresso drinks along side homemade bakery, breakfast and lunch options. Emphasis placed on local + fresh ingredients. Open daily.

McJugger's Saloon & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Eden Cafe

No reviews yet

Your favorites now to go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston