Crave Catering
14611 N MOPAC EXPY #104
Popular Items
|Fall House Salad
|$12.00
Torn Leaves | Craisins | Candied Walnuts | Feta | White Balsamic Vinaigrette Serves 4-6
|Vegetable Crudite & Dip
|$18.00
Vegetable Crudité Tray with Choice of Dip
|Greek Bowl
|$10.00
orzo pasta, kalamata olives, cucumber, garbanzo beans, sundried tomatoes, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce
|King Ranch Casserole
|$22.00
Chicken | Corn Tortillas. Serves 4-6
|Fall Roasted Root Vegetables
|$12.00
Spicy Balsamic-Maple Glazed Roasted Fall Squash & Root Veggies
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine | Parmesan | House Made Croutons Serves 4-6
|Beef Lasagna
|$26.00
Classic Marinara | Ricotta. Serves 4-6
|Mini French Baguette
|$1.00
|Potato-Leek Soup
|$12.00
1QT Potato-Leek Soup | Bacon | Cheddar | Green Onions
|Thanksgiving Meal for 4
|$145.00
Package Includes:
Herb Roasted Turkey Breast & Gravy, Cornbread Dressing, Buttery Mashed Potatoes, Haricot Verts | Creamed Mushrooms | Crispy Onions, Spicy Balsamic-Maple Glaze Carrots, Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes | Marshmallow* Brulee | Maple-Pecan Crumble, Crave Made Cranberry-Orange Chutney, Cloverleaf Rosemary Salted Dinner Rolls, Homemade Pumpkin or Apple Pie, and a Fall Harvest Floral (by Westbank Flower Market)
---------------------------------------------------------NOTES:
Place Order by November 19 at 3pm
Order Pickup on November 25 between 12pm-3pm
-------------------------------*marshmallow is homemade & vegan
Location
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
