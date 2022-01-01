Crave Catering

Package Includes:

Herb Roasted Turkey Breast & Gravy, Cornbread Dressing, Buttery Mashed Potatoes, Haricot Verts | Creamed Mushrooms | Crispy Onions, Spicy Balsamic-Maple Glaze Carrots, Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes | Marshmallow* Brulee | Maple-Pecan Crumble, Crave Made Cranberry-Orange Chutney, Cloverleaf Rosemary Salted Dinner Rolls, Homemade Pumpkin or Apple Pie, and a Fall Harvest Floral (by Westbank Flower Market)

---------------------------------------------------------NOTES:

Place Order by November 19 at 3pm

Order Pickup on November 25 between 12pm-3pm

-------------------------------*marshmallow is homemade & vegan

