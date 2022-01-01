Crave Catering

Go
14611 N MOPAC EXPY #104

Popular Items

Fall House Salad$12.00
Torn Leaves | Craisins | Candied Walnuts | Feta | White Balsamic Vinaigrette Serves 4-6
Vegetable Crudite & Dip$18.00
Vegetable Crudité Tray with Choice of Dip
Greek Bowl$10.00
orzo pasta, kalamata olives, cucumber, garbanzo beans, sundried tomatoes, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce
King Ranch Casserole$22.00
Chicken | Corn Tortillas. Serves 4-6
Fall Roasted Root Vegetables$12.00
Spicy Balsamic-Maple Glazed Roasted Fall Squash & Root Veggies
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine | Parmesan | House Made Croutons Serves 4-6
Beef Lasagna$26.00
Classic Marinara | Ricotta. Serves 4-6
Mini French Baguette$1.00
Potato-Leek Soup$12.00
1QT Potato-Leek Soup | Bacon | Cheddar | Green Onions
Thanksgiving Meal for 4$145.00
Package Includes:
Herb Roasted Turkey Breast & Gravy, Cornbread Dressing, Buttery Mashed Potatoes, Haricot Verts | Creamed Mushrooms | Crispy Onions, Spicy Balsamic-Maple Glaze Carrots, Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes | Marshmallow* Brulee | Maple-Pecan Crumble, Crave Made Cranberry-Orange Chutney, Cloverleaf Rosemary Salted Dinner Rolls, Homemade Pumpkin or Apple Pie, and a Fall Harvest Floral (by Westbank Flower Market)
---------------------------------------------------------NOTES:
Place Order by November 19 at 3pm
Order Pickup on November 25 between 12pm-3pm
-------------------------------*marshmallow is homemade & vegan
Location

AUSTIN TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
