Crave Cookies
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
2705 W 3500 South Suite 160
West Valley City, UT 84119
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2705 W 3500 South Suite 160, West Valley City UT 84119
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Elements at 35th
Come in and enjoy!
Greek Souvlaki
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Silvestre
We create an exciting, no-holds-barred mix of flavors and textures based on Mexican and regional Southwest American dishes, paired with fresh cocktails, friendly service, and a fun, lively atmosphere.
Costa Vida - West Valley City (Closed)
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.