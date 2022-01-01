Go
Toast

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

Come in and enjoy!

945 2nd Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mushroom Faroe Islands Salmon$33.00
roasted mushroom and leek puree, oyster mushrooms, cipollini onions, crispy swiss chard & salsify
Spicy Calabrian Chili Tuna Roll$18.00
calabrian chili, basil, garlic broccoli rabe
Tuscan Kale Tatsoi Salad (GF)$17.00
torn kale, tatsoi, sugarsnap peas, Bulgarian feta, cara cara oranges, pumpkin seeds, lemon vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
chorizo vinaigrette (gf)
Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
Rice Dusted Point Judith Calamari PF$17.00
thai miso sauce, mung bean sprouts, aleppo chile (gf)
Seared Yellowfin Tuna$35.00
coriander adobo, mexican corn, smashed fingerling potatoes.
Oven Roasted Barramundi$33.00
miso honey glaze, jumbo asparagus, chipotle oil (gf)
Garlic Chive Griddled Rice$8.00
snap pea, egg (gf)
Salmon Tostadas (4 pcs)$18.00
diced yellowfin tuna, chimichurri, white bean hummus
See full menu

Location

945 2nd Avenue

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Empellon - Midtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beatnic - Midtown East

No reviews yet

FRESH NEW NAME.
SAME CRAZY DELICIOUS FOOD.

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

No reviews yet

mahzedahr is the intangible essence of magic in every bite of our pastries

Il Postino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston