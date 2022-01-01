Go
Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue

Popular Items

Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
chorizo vinaigrette (gf)
Jonah Crab Roll$18.00
sesame seeds, ghee, 4 pieces
Maine Lobster Roll$31.00
spicy avocado garlic aioli, warm butter, orwasher's top split bun, hand cut french fries (s)
Garlic Chive Griddled Rice$8.00
snap pea, egg (gf)
Salmon Sashimi Tostada$18.00
avocado puree, calabrian chili oil, grapefruit, crispy shallots
Handmade Squid Ink Spaghetti$29.00
chopped shrimp, spring garlic, fresno chile, clam stock (s)
Seared Rare #1 Yellowfin Tuna$35.00
Oven Roasted Barramundi$33.00
miso honey glaze, jumbo asparagus, chipotle oil (gf)
Tuscan Kale Tatsoi Salad (GF)$17.00
torn kale, tatsoi, sugarsnap peas, bulgarian feta, cara cara oranges, pumpkin seeds, lemon vinaigrette...add, grilled salmon $8, shrimp (3pc) $7, herb garlic grilled chicken $5
Location

new York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
