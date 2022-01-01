Go
CRAVE Food & Drink image
Sushi & Japanese
American
Bars & Lounges

CRAVE Food & Drink

Open today 5:30 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1595 Highway 36 west #1025

Roeville, MN 55113

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday5:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 11:59 pm

Location

1595 Highway 36 west #1025, Roeville MN 55113

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville

No reviews yet

Now open for takeout and curbside!!

Adam's Soul To Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Obachan & Chickpea

No reviews yet

Thank you for your continued support. Have a great dining experience.

Joey Meatballs - Potluck Food Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CRAVE Food & Drink

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston