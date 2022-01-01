Meson Tropical

No reviews yet

Mesón Tropical serves up traditional style Dominican/ Puerto Rican Food. For many of our patrons, we offer a home cooked meal feel that connects them back to their roots. The family centric atmosphere and the traditional Dominican/ Puerto Rican dishes bring individuals from all over the state coming back for more. If you're looking for a HOME to satisfy your cravings for authentic, delicious Dominican/ Puerto Rican food - stop in or order online. Either way, we look forward to serving you!

