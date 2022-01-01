Go
Crawdaddy's Kitchen Food Truck

Cajun, Seafood, Boild Crawfish & Shrimp
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

9370 Mansfield Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (2179 reviews)

Popular Items

Crawfish 3 1/2 Lb Platter$22.50
Crawfish 5 Lb Platter$31.50
Bread Pudding$8.00
Btl Soda$3.00
Crawfish Pound$5.50
Cajun Swamp Fries$11.50
Fried Fish Plate$13.00
Gumbo 12oz$12.00
Cajun Fries$2.50
Nat. Meat Pie$6.50
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9370 Mansfield Rd

Shreveport LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
