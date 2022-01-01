Crawdaddy's Kitchen

We bring delicious seafood with authentic Cajun soul. Our team cooks up delicious favorites like gumbo, etouffee, and boudin the way they should be enjoyed. We know seafood -- that's why we were voted one of the best places to get crawfish in the state. Our place is the perfect spot to sit, peel, enjoy a beer, catch up with your neighbor, and peel some more. When you sit down for crawfish, you're not sitting down for a 15-minute meal. Slow down a little and kick back in our festive, rustic atmosphere over a plate of great food. It's more than a meal, it's a social occasion and a place to connect.



SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

9370 Mansfield Road • $$