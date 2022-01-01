Go
Crawdaddy's Kitchen

We bring delicious seafood with authentic Cajun soul. Our team cooks up delicious favorites like gumbo, etouffee, and boudin the way they should be enjoyed. We know seafood -- that's why we were voted one of the best places to get crawfish in the state. Our place is the perfect spot to sit, peel, enjoy a beer, catch up with your neighbor, and peel some more. When you sit down for crawfish, you're not sitting down for a 15-minute meal. Slow down a little and kick back in our festive, rustic atmosphere over a plate of great food. It's more than a meal, it's a social occasion and a place to connect.

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

9370 Mansfield Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (2179 reviews)

Popular Items

Crawfish Cornbread$8.99
Boudin Balls$8.99
Fried Shrimp Small$13.99
Prime Boneless Pork Ribeye$15.99
Seafood Tacos$10.99
Combo Plate$20.99
Boiled Shrimp$17.99
Fried Fish Large$16.99
Fried Shrimp Poboy$11.99
Fried Fish Small$11.99
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9370 Mansfield Road

Shreveport LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
