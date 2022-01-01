Go
Crawfish Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS

11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36 • $$

Avg 4.1 (1063 reviews)

Popular Items

Boiled Sausages$7.99
Wings (6pc)$9.99
Cajun Fried Rice$10.99
Crawfish$8.99
Boiled Egg$0.99
Boiled Corn$0.99
Cajun Fries$3.99
Condiments
Shrimp$14.99
Boiled Potatoes$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36

Houston TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
