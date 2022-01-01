Go
Crawfish Barn

Fun friendly atomostphere! We serve Cajun and Creole recipes that are popular and native to our area. We are proud to serve our delicious homemade recipes and sauces. Come in and enjoy!

1789 Mayeauxville Road

Popular Items

The Ribeye$31.00
A 16 ounce hand cut ribeye seasoned, marinated, and flame grilled just the way you like it! Served with your choice of side, house salad, and fresh baked bread roll.
Crawfish 5 Lbs$25.00
5lbs of our deliciously juicy boiled Louisiana crawfish! A fan favorite! Prices are subject to change. Seasonal
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.50
Hand-battered and fried crispy chicken tenders for your Little Cajun, served with fries.
Cheese Sticks$7.00
Battered and fried mozzarella cheese sticks, served with our house marinara.
Kids Chicken Nuggets$6.50
Six Little Cajun chicken nuggets served with crispy fries.
Crawfish 3 lbs$16.00
3lbs of our deliciously juicy boiled Louisiana crawfish! A fan favorite! Prices are subject to change. Seasonal
Lb B Shrimp$18.00
A pound of boiled shrimp with a boiled potato and one boiled corn.
Green Beans$8.00
Our fried green beans are one of a kind! Served with our homemade ranch dressing.
Sampler
an't decide? Pick two, three or four! Our sampler comes with your choice of fried green beans, corn nuggets, fried pickles, fried okra, fried mushrooms, cheese sticks, or fried jalapeno slices.
Kids Cheeseburger$7.75
Our kids burger with a slice of American cheese, served with our crispy fries.
1789 Mayeauxville Road

Ville Platte LA

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
