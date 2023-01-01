Go
Main picView gallery

Crawford's Social - Westlake Village - 974 S. Westlake Blvd.

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

974 S. Westlake Blvd.

Westlake Village, CA 91361

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

974 S. Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village CA 91361

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sea Casa
orange star4.7 • 6,710
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4 Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village
orange starNo Reviews
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12 Westlake, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
The Sea Casa
orange starNo Reviews
1014 S Westlake Blvd Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Farfalla Westlake - 160 Promenade Way
orange starNo Reviews
160 Promenade Way Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar
orange starNo Reviews
32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109 Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
Boccaccio's Restaurant - Boccaccio's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
32123 Lindero Canyon Rd Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westlake Village

The Sea Casa
orange star4.7 • 6,710
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4 Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Westlake Village

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Simi Valley

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Crawford's Social - Westlake Village - 974 S. Westlake Blvd.

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston