Crawfordville restaurants you'll love

Crawfordville restaurants
  • Crawfordville

Must-try Crawfordville restaurants

San Marcos Mexican Grill & Cantina - 2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G

2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G, Crawfordville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
33. Plato Vegetariano$9.25
One cheese enchilada and one bean tostada with rice & beans.
San Marcos Dip$9.29
Steak, Grilled Chicken, and Shrimp covered with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.
Fajita Quesadilla$12.25
Choice of steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, and salad.
More about San Marcos Mexican Grill & Cantina - 2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G
Foodnfill #2

2616 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meat Egg & Cheese on Toast$4.59
Your choice of meat, egg cooked your way and American cheese served on white or wheat. Choice of meat includes sausage patty, smoked link, ham, bacon or all white meat chicken tender. Add any additional meat if you like.
Meat only Biscuit$3.69
Choice of meat includes sausage patty, smoked link, ham, bacon or all white meat chicken tender. Add any additional meat if you like.
B E L T$4.89
Bacon Egg Tomato Lettuce served on white or wheat bread.
More about Foodnfill #2
Lex N Roll Sushi and Thai

2698 Crawfordville Highway Suite B, Crawfordville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lex N Roll Sushi and Thai

