Crawfordville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Crawfordville restaurants
More about San Marcos Mexican Grill & Cantina - 2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G
San Marcos Mexican Grill & Cantina - 2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G
2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G, Crawfordville
|Popular items
|33. Plato Vegetariano
|$9.25
One cheese enchilada and one bean tostada with rice & beans.
|San Marcos Dip
|$9.29
Steak, Grilled Chicken, and Shrimp covered with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.25
Choice of steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, and salad.
More about Foodnfill #2
Foodnfill #2
2616 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville
|Popular items
|Meat Egg & Cheese on Toast
|$4.59
Your choice of meat, egg cooked your way and American cheese served on white or wheat. Choice of meat includes sausage patty, smoked link, ham, bacon or all white meat chicken tender. Add any additional meat if you like.
|Meat only Biscuit
|$3.69
Choice of meat includes sausage patty, smoked link, ham, bacon or all white meat chicken tender. Add any additional meat if you like.
|B E L T
|$4.89
Bacon Egg Tomato Lettuce served on white or wheat bread.