Chicken tenders in Crawfordville

Crawfordville restaurants
Crawfordville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

San Marcos Mexican Grill & Cantina - 2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G

2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G, Crawfordville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
L27. Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.99
Q. Chicken fingers & fries$6.25
More about San Marcos Mexican Grill & Cantina - 2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G
Foodnfill #2

2616 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender$2.29
12 Pc Chicken Tenders$21.99
4 Pc Chicken Tenders$7.99
Our 4 pc chicken tenders is served with a honey butter biscuit. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.
More about Foodnfill #2

